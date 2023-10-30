Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Delhi For ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’, Check List of Routes to Avoid

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city, the traffic police issued detailed instructions for the general public on road regulations as well as designated parking spots.

This Kalash Yatra is being run across the country under the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign with the aim of remembering the sacrifices of the immortal freedom fighters.

New Delhi: In view of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra’ which will be organised at Vijay Chowk on October 30 and 31, the Delhi Police on Monday imposed traffic restrictions in the antional capital for two days. To ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the city, the traffic police issued detailed instructions for the general public on road regulations as well as designated parking spots.

List Of Routes To Avoid

According to the traffic advisory, the following roads have been advised to be avoided unless in cases of urgent need:

Round About (R/A) Shanti Path/Kautilya Marg

R/A Patel Chowk

Bhinder Point Junction

R/A – GPO (Gol Dak Khana)

Aurbindo Chowk

R/A – Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital

R/A GRG (Gurudwara Rakabganj)

R/A Motilal Nehru Place

R/A Mandi House

R/A Firoz Shah/Ashoka Road

R/A Raja Ji Marg

R/A Firoz Shah Road/KG Marg

R/A MAR Janpath

Mahadev Road

R/A Rajender Prasad Road/Janpath

Parking Slots For Buses

Because of the two-day mega event in the capital city, the following areas have been designated as the parking spots for buses:

IGI Stadium Buses Parking

Kisan Ghat Buses Parking

Ramleela Ground Buses Parking

The daily commuters who will be travelling to Vayu Bhavan, Sena Bhavan, Vigyan Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Parliament House, South Block, North Block, Central Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate need to take sufficient time at hand before embarking, in order to avoid delays on the route.

What is Mera Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra?

‘Meri Maati Mera Desh- Maati Ko Naman Veeron ka Vandan’ is a celebration of India’s soil and valour, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB). This campaign was celebrated in two phases where in first phase it included Shilaphalakams for freedom fighters and security forces, initiatives like Panch Pran Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, and Veeron ka Vandan, honoring the sacrifices of Bravehearts.

An event in Delhi on October 31 will mark the culmination of Amrit Kalash Yatra held under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign. The Culture Ministry said PM Modi will attend the event.

Earlier, a team of Amrit Kalash Yatra from Uttarakhand under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign arrived in Delhi on Sunday morning. On this occasion, Local Commissioner Ajay Mishra, representatives of the Government of India, the Department of Culture and Office of the Local Commissioner, Government of Uttarakhand welcomed the team with formal puja.

In “Amrit Kalash Yatra”, 192 volunteers from 95 development blocks and 101 municipal bodies of remote areas of Devbhoomi and 166 volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra will represent Uttarakhand.

Under this yatra, the soil of the birthplace of freedom fighters is being taken in Amrit Kalash (earthen pots) to the National Martyrs Memorial in Delhi. Under the Amrit Kalash Yatra, ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be created near the National War Memorial by mixing soil and plants coming from 7500 urns from across the country.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.