Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Delhi Till Jan 21 For Republic Day Parade Rehearsals: Check List of Routes to Avoid

Republic Day Traffic Advisory: Delhi Police said there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10.15 AM to 12.30 PM on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed to traffic.

Republic Day 2024: Keeping in mind the ongoing Republic Day parade rehearsals, the Delhi Police on Tuesday imposed traffic restrictions and issued an advisory for commuters in the national capital. The Delhi Police said the traffic restrictions have been imposed near India Gate in central Delhi for four days due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals.

As per the traffic advisory, the Republic Day parade rehearsals shall be held on Kartavya Path on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Check List of Routes to Avoid

In the traffic advisory, the Delhi Police said for the uninterrupted movement of the parade on Kartavya Path, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavya Path-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavya Path-Janpath Crossing, Kartavya Path-Mansingh Road Crossing and Kartavya Path-C Hexagon from 10.15 AM to 12.30 PM on these dates.

The motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg – Mother Teresa Crescent- round about RML – Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street – Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi/New Delhi, the advisory added.

Kartavya Path To Remain Shut For Traffic

For this purpose, the Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed to traffic.

Deli Police said the traffic will be diverted because of the restrictions and congestion is likely to take place on these roads and motorists are requested to follow directions of traffic police personnel.

The commuters are also requested to plan their journey in advance to avoid inconvenience, the advisory said.

Restrictions Imposed Last Week As Well

Last week also, the Delhi Police issued an advisory on traffic restrictions near the India Gate in central Delhi for four days due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals

The Republic Day parade practice was held on Kartavya Path on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from Vijay Chowk to the India Gate.

“In order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of the parade on Kartavyapath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic at Kartavyapath-Rafi Mar Crossing, Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Man Singh Road Crossing and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon, from 7 am to 12 pm on these gates,” it stated.

The Man Singh Road, Janpath, Maulana Azad Road, the Rail Bhawan roundabout, Rajendra Prasad Road, Windsor Place roundabout, Sunheri Masjid roundabout, Rafi Marg, MLNP roundabout, MLNM, Q Point, C-Hexagon, Jaswant Singh roundabout and Ashoka Road were closed for traffic at the time of rehearsal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.