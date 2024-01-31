Traffic Restrictions Imposed in Delhi’s Yamuna Khadar For Religious Event: Check List of Routes to Avoid

New Delhi: Massive traffic restrictions were imposed in the national capital on Wednesday and special arrangements were made in Yamuna Khadar for a four-day religious programme of Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Shastri. The event will be held at the DDA ground of Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi from Wednesday to Saturday.

“Kalash Yatra will also be organised on Wednesday from 12 pm to 3 pm. In view of Ram Katha, traffic movement will be restricted from Shastri Park red light to 2nd Pusta, 3rd Pusta, 5th Pusta, Khajuri Chowk and vice versa (including place of function 4th Pusta Kartar Nagar in front of Yamuna Khadar),” the traffic advisory said.

Traffic signage has been placed at appropriate locations for guiding commuters and adequate traffic staff has been deployed to ensure smooth and uninterrupted flow of traffic, it stated.

Motorists are advised to follow the diversions and obey instructions of the traffic police, it added.

8 Lakh Visitors Expected For The Event

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said in a press conference that the ‘Hanumat Katha’ to be recited by Dhirendra Shastri is expected to draw 8 lakh visitors.

Tiwari said the organising committee has completed all the preparations for the event. Tents have been erected over an area of 22 acres while a 30-acre parking lot has also been prepared.

Massive security arrangements have been put in place for the programme, he said.

“Arrangement has been made for the stay of 20,000 visitors in tents with facilities like food and public utilities. Around 8 lakh visitors are estimated to attend the event,” the MP said.

A ‘kalash yatra’ will be taken out on January 31 in which 30,000 women are likely to participate, he added.

A 'kalash yatra' will be taken out on January 31 in which 30,000 women are likely to participate, he added.