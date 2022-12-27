15 Delhi-Bound Trains Running Late Due To Dense Fog | Check Full List Here

Dense fog on Tuesday morning continued to cover the national capital as the minimum temperature settled around seven degree Celsius.

15 Delhi-bound trains are running late due to fog

Dense Fog In Delhi: Fifteen Delhi-bound trains are running late today, informed Northern Railway, due to the dense fog situation in north India. Two trains have been rescheduled as well. The trains en route to Delhi have been delayed by 2-4 hours. Dense fog on Tuesday morning continued to cover the national capital as the minimum temperature settled around seven degree Celsius.

Check Full List of Trains Running Late Here:

The weather department has predicted a dense to very dense fog situation in Delhi till tomorrow. In a fog forecast for the next 5 days, the IMD has said that dense to very dense fog is likely in some pockets of Delhi on December 27 and 28. The intensity and spread of the fog are likely to reduce thereafter.