ATTENTION Delhiites! Now Book 1 Ticket For An Entire Journey Through Auto-Cab-Metro-Bus; Here’s How You Can Use It

The partnership between DTC and Tummoc travel app ensures that commuters no longer need to visit multiple platforms for bus tickets or cab bookings.

Gone are those days when people had to purchase separate tickets to travel in between auto rickshaws, taxis, buses, and the Delhi Metro. Now, Delhi is all set to revolutionize the way commuters travel from their home to their workplace and back with the introduction of the new “single-journey ticket”. This innovative system will allow commuters the convenience of traveling on multiple modes of transportation without the hassle of dealing with different tickets or payment methods.

The trial run of this innovative system, conducted by the joint collaboration of Tummoc and the Delhi government have already gone live on Wednesday (January 17), providing the service to commuters throughout the city. The trial will go on for seven days so that the users can give their feedback.

We’ve launched some big features in #Delhi:

1️⃣ DTC bus passes

2️⃣ Delhi Metro Tickets

3️⃣ The revolutionary #AllInOne Ticket

…all on Tummoc! 🥳 Now LIVE for testing. Please try it & share feedback! Thank you for the guidance & support @TransportDelhi @dtchq_delhi @OfficialDMRC — Tummoc 🚌🚇🛵🛺 (@tummoc4u) January 17, 2024

Announcing the initiative, Delhi Transport Secretary-cum-Commissioner Ashish Kundra, in a post on X, said, “Integrating first mile (home to metro station / bus stop ) and last mile from metro station and bus stop. Single ticket for a single journey . Delhi transport goes digital. Urging all users to give it a try…”

“…Exciting News! DTC has collaborated with @tummoc4u to introduce digital DTC passes and the first-of-its-kind All-in-One Ticket! These new and exciting features are now LIVE for you to test and give feedback…” the Delhi Transport Corporation said in an X post.

Here’s how to use it

Commence Your Travel Itinerary: Initiate your journey by specifying your point of departure (for instance, your residence) and designating the desired destination, which may range from a dining establishment to an acquaintance’s domicile. Determine Your Preferred Transportation: Define the most suitable form of travel—this could be anything from utilizing DTC bus services, relying on metro transit, hiring a dedicated taxi service or opting for an auto-rickshaw. Evaluate The Accessibility Of Stations: In choosing either the DTC bus services or metro transit as a mode of transport, it is crucial to contemplate station accessibility. If they’re not within walking distance, the app also allows you to seamlessly book a cab or an auto for the initial and final legs of your journey. Pre-Book Your Ride: Whether it’s a cab or an auto, the app allows you to pre-book your rides before leaving home. No more searching for transport options after reaching the last bus stop or metro station

The platform is presently fully integrated with all public buses and the Delhi Metro. In an ongoing effort to expand its reach, this system is also being incorporated with app-based transport service providers, thereby steadily increasing our pool of autos and taxis.

Tummoc, already live in 21 cities with a user base of over 30 lakh, has been working on digitizing transit services across the country. The app, a winner in the STAMP Challenge for Delhi in 2022, has successfully launched digital bus passes for DTC buses, digital QR tickets for DMRC, and the innovative “All-in-One Ticket.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.