New Delhi: The trials of the full-body scanner at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport has been started by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Tuesday. According to DIAL, it is a Millimeter-Wave based scanner that was found to be accurate and has medical approvals regarding health risks, and completely answers privacy issues adding that this is in line with the directive of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).Also Read - Barso Re! Check Out These 6 Places In Delhi To Hang Out During Rains

What is a full-body scanner?

A full-body scanner is a device that detects objects without making physical contact or breaching the privacy of passengers. Unlike metal detectors, full-body scanners can detect non-metal objects which are hard to detect with the conventional door frame metal detector (DFMD), said DIAL in the released statement. Also Read - Prophet Comments Row: BJP's Nupur Sharma 'Untraceable' as Mumbai Cops Look For Her in Delhi

DIAL has installed a full-body scanner at the security check area for trials. The trials would be conducted on a real-time basis, i.e., passengers would have to pass through it during their security check before moving to the security hold area. Also Read - 'Agnipath' Scheme: List of Several Trains Cancelled, Diverted Due to Students' Agitation On Patna-Kolkata Route

Real-time trials to be carried out

The real-time trials would be carried out for a period of 45 to 60 days. During this period, feedback of all the stakeholders – the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the airport operator DIAL, and passengers -would be taken, examined, and evaluated.

Upon completion of trials, the findings would be shared with regulatory bodies for evaluation and the further course of action would be decided accordingly.

How will it benefit passengers

By scanning passengers at the airport, one can reveal anything hidden beneath their clothes and thus reduce the number of random pat-downs and strip searches. This saves personnel from an uncomfortable situation and speeds up security checks.

The door-frame metal detectors would remain in place for special category passengers like those who are wheelchair-bound or those who cannot physically pass through the full-body scanners.