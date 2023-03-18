Home

Two Blinkit Delivery Executives Assaulted For Not Having Loose Change In Delhi’s Rajouri Garden; FIR Registered

The victims, in their statement, alleged that he went to accused Tarun Suri's house to deliver an order worth Rs 1,655. Suri started misbehaving with them over not having a change of money. The argument soon led to physical assault to the delivery boys.

New Delhi: Two delivery executives were allegedly beaten up by some people in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden over not having loose change. The incident took place on Friday. According to the police, the two Blinkit delivery agents — Aman and Gurpal Singh — were physically assaulted by a customer when they went to deliver a grocery order at his house.

Singh, in his statement, alleged that he went to Tarun Suri’s house to deliver an order worth Rs 1,655. Suri started misbehaving with them over not having a change of money. The argument soon led to physical assault to the delivery boys. Following this, three to four people thrashed the delivery executives, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghandhyam Bansal said.

“On enquiry, it was found that two boys namely Aman, a resident of Begampur area and Gurpal Singh, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, were physically assaulted at a house in Rajouri Garden,” the police said.

A case under sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli gious beliefs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said.

The accused persons have also levelled allegations against the delivery agents of misbehaving with the women present in the house, they added.

This is not the first case of such attacks on the delivery person by customers. In February this year, a similar incident took place in Karnataka, where a delivery person was assaulted.

A 20-year-old man attacked an E-Kart delivery person in Hassan, Karnataka, since he was unable to pay for an iPhone he had bought. According to authorities, the boy kept the body at his home for three days before burning it in an attempt to avoid being charged with murder, News 18 reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.