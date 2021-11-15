New Delhi: Two domestic help hailing from Darjeeling, West Bengal were found dead at the residence of their employers in Delhi’s Jangpura Extension today evening.Also Read - Fire Breaks Out At Samsung Service Centre In Mumbai, 8 Fire Tenders Rushed

According to primary information, a case has been registered and “the investigation is in premature stage.” Also Read - Donald Trump Reportedly Reaches A $375 Million Deal To Sell His DC Hotel, Buyer Plan To Rename It

The deceased have been identified as Mina Rai (35) and Sujala (40). Also Read - Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Stops Selling of Non-Vegetarian Items at Stalls Along Public Roads

According to primary information, the police received a PCR call about two woman lying unconscious in a house at Jangpura Extension.

On the basis of the incident, a case under section 302/34 IPC was registered. The Crime and FSL teams visited and inspected the scene of crime. The bodies were preserved in the mortuary of AIIMS hospital, police added.