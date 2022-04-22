New Delhi: Two people on Friday sustained minor injuries after a security guard opened fire at Rohini Court to stop a scuffle between three people outside the court premises. Giving details about the incident to IANS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal said around 9.40 AM a quarrel took place between two advocates Sanjeev Chaudhary, Rishi Chopra and a public person Rohit Beri outside the Rohini Court.Also Read - Mandatory Quarantine Room, No Lunch Sharing: Tough Guidelines Issued For Delhi Schools Amid COVID Surge. Details Here

“During the scuffle they entered Court’s Gate no 8, where they were thrashing each other,” the DCP added. Also Read - BREAKING: Firing Outside Delhi's Rohini Court After Minor Skirmish Between Lawyer And His Client, 2 Injured

He said at that time, a Constable of Nagaland Armed Police, deployed at the gate, intervened in the matter and opened fire towards the ground. In the incident, two people sustained minor injuries due to the concrete projectiles as a result of fire, the official informed. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Ghazipur Landfill in Delhi, 8 Fire Tenders Rush to Spot | Details Here

In the meantime, North Delhi lawyers Association General Secretary Advocate Vineet Jindal termed the incident as ‘really unfortunate’ and demanded strict legal action against the security personnel.

(With inputs from IANS)