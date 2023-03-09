Home

Two Killed, 8 Injured After Speeding Thar Loses Control In Delhi’s Malai Mandir area

According to police, the injured people are residents of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar and Ekta Vihar, RK Puram."A Thar, 2- four wheelers and three Vendor stalls were damaged in the accident," Delhi police said.

New Delhi: Two people died while eight others were injured after the driver of Mahindra Thar lost control of the vehicle in southwest Delhi’s Malai Mandir area on Wednesday evening. The deceased were identified as Munna and Sameer. It is suspected that the driver of the Thar was drunk at the time of incident.

According to the police, on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., a police control room call regarding a grievous accident was received at Vasant Vihar police station following which a team rushed to the spot. “On the spot, a Thar and two other four-wheelers as well as three rehdi (stall cart) were found damaged. On enquiry it was found that the accident has been caused by the driver of the Thar,” said a senior police official.

“In the accident, a total of eight people including children got injured and they were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured are residents of Shiva Camp Vasant Vihar and Ekta Vihar, RK Puram. Two injured namely Munna and Sameer have succumbed to their injuries during treatment in hospital,” said the official.

The official added that a case is being registered under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.