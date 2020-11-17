New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a group of unidentified men stabbed two youths in broad daylight in a busy road of the national capital’s Adarsh Nagar area. As passersby watched the crime happen, the accused fled the scene leaving the youths in a bleeding condition. Both the victims have suffered multiple stab injuries in the stomach and thighs and one of them is reported to be in critical condition. Also Read - Several Stabbed After Man in Medieval Garb Goes on Killing Spree in Canada's Quebec City

The entire incident was caught on a domestic CCTV camera, based on which the police have arrested two main accused have also recovered a knife from them. As per a report, police said they have launched a manhunt in lookout for the others. Also Read - Two Men Cheat UK-Returned Doctor, Sell Him ‘Aladdin ka Chirag’ For Rs 2.5 Cr in Meerut

A case of attempt to murder has been filed against the accused, said a report. The victims have been identified as Shivam,19 and his friend Mohit, who were allegedly targeted over a quarrel on Diwali. Also Read - FIR Registered In Connection With Firing At Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: UP Police

The victims are residents of Delhi’s Azadpur urban village, and are currently admitted to the Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday morning, a day after Diwali, when Shivam accompanied by Mohit went out to get groceries for his family. The two were not far from their homes, when a group of men stopped Shivam, and started beating, dragging and stabbing him. And when Mohit tried to help Shivam, the miscreants also stabbed and seriously injured him.