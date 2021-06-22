New Delhi: A 36-year-old man, who was to board a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight, was on Tuesday arrested for creating ruckus at Delhi Airport (T3) after he was not allowed to board the aircraft as he was not carrying a negative RT-PCR report. At this point of time, carrying an RT-PCR report is mandatory for passengers arriving in Maharashtra. A 36-year-old passenger was from Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Domestic Flights: Vistara Begins Flight Services With Fully Vaccinated Pilots And Crew Members

In a video, that has gone viral, the man was seen being dragged by CISF personnel from the spot and later was handed over to Delhi Police by CISF. Also Read - Vistara's Mumbai-Kolkata Flight UK-775 Faces Severe Turbulence, 3 Passengers Suffer Major Injuries

“When the passenger got out of control after repeated consultations by the staff, finally CISF was called to control the incident. Later an official complaint was filed with the Delhi Police for further action against the passenger,” the airline told ANI in a statement. Also Read - India's First AI Based Covid Testing Facility Starts Operations at Delhi's IGI Airport

A passenger travelling to Mumbai, on a Vistara flight, created a ruckus at Delhi Airport (T3) after he was not allowed to board the aircraft as he was not carrying an RT-PCR report, mandatory for passengers arriving in Maharashtra. He was handed over to Delhi Police by CISF. pic.twitter.com/m5aFBLabxU — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021

However, the Delhi Police registered cases against him and booked him under bailable sections. He was released on bail. The man will be later produced before a court for the judicial verdict.

Identified as Suraj Pandey, the businessman from Rudrapur in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Monday based on a complaint received from Deepak Dhandha, Deputy Manager of Vistara Airlines.

In his complaint, Dhandha alleged that the passenger came to IGI Airport’s Vistara airline counter for heading to Mumbai by flight number UK933 but he did not have an RT-PCR report and was not allowed to board the aircraft following which he missed the flight, the police said.

The airline alleged that Suraj Pandey started shouting, got onto the baggage belt and started walking on it and obstructed the airline staff and other passengers.