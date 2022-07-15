New Delhi: Five people have died after an under construction wall at a godown in Delhi’s Alipur area collapsed. Six others, who have been injured, were rushed to the hospital. Several more people are feared dead. The rescue operations are underway as many are still trapped, Delhi Police said.Also Read - Video: Massive Fire At Connaught Place Restaurant In Delhi

“Five people have died. The injured have been sent to the hospital. Rescue operation continues as some more people are feared trapped,” Delhi Police said in a statement, news agency ANI reported.

More details are awaited.