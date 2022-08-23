New Delhi: Two unidentified assailants shot at and injured a businessman in the Burari area of north Delhi on Tuesday, said the police. A senior police official said they got a PCR call regarding an incident of firing at Labour Chowk at around 12.55 p.m. On reaching the spot, the police team found that realtor and hotelier Amit Gupta had been attacked and had been rushed to a nearby hospital. The team then reached the hospital and found that Gupta was undergoing treatment.Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Recruitment Calendar in Poll-Bound Gujarat

An FIR for attempted murder under Section 307 of IPC, read with relevant sections of the Arms Act has been lodged, said the police sources.

The motive behind the incident was not clear yet and further investigation is on.