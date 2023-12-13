Home

News

Delhi Transport Department To BLACKLIST Vehicles If Challan Unpaid; Here’s What Will Happen Next

Delhi Transport Department To BLACKLIST Vehicles If Challan Unpaid; Here’s What Will Happen Next

Delhi Transport Department is set to blacklist vehicles in the city for those whose challan remains unpaid for five times, pending for over 90 days. What will happen if your vehicle is blacklisted, read to know.

Representative Image

New Delhi: The Indian Capital is an extremely busy city and despite its multiple specialties, if there is one thing that every resident complains about, it is the infamous Delhi Traffic. In the past few years, the Delhi Traffic Police has bec0me more vigilant and it is being made sure that traffic rules are not broken; challans have been imposed which mostly, have to be paid online. However, a major problem faced by authorities is unpaid challan. In a latest update, the Delhi Transport Department has decided that in cases of five unpaid challans with a 90-days pendency, the department will BLACKLIST the vehicles. Under what circumstances will the vehicles be blacklisted and what will happen after that, read to know..

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.