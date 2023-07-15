Home

UP Couple Rob Jewellery Store Owner At Gunpoint In Delhi’s Bindapur, Arrested

Samar and Rani worked at a clothing store near the jewellery shop and got the whiff that the jeweller often carried large amounts of cash with him.

New Delhi: A couple from Uttar Pradesh and two of their accomplices have been arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop owner at gunpoint in Bindapur area of southwest Delhi. According to the police, Mohammad Samar, a resident of Budhana in Muzaffarnagar, and his girlfriend Rani (23), a resident of Javli village in UP’s Loni, robbed the businessman at gunpoint in Bindapur along with their two co-accused, identified as Rohit Dhama and Joginder alias Kake (27), both residents of UP’s Baghpat, they said.

Giving details, a senior police officer said Samar and Rani worked at a clothing store near the jewellery shop and got the whiff that the jeweller often carried large amounts of cash with him. “So, they hatched a plan to rob him as they wanted to open their own garments store with the money,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan told news agency PTI.

The DCP said that soon, the couple started tracking the victim’s route, which he usually took on his way home after closing the shop. Rani shared this information with two of her friends Dhama and Joginder who have criminal backgrounds, he said.

“On July 1, a person reported that while he was returning home around 9.15 pm along with his employee Sukhvinder from his jewellery shop at Arya Samaj road in Bindapur, three unknown people came on a motorcycle and stopped his scooter,” the officer said, adding that the assailants held the victim at gunpoint and robbed his bag containing cash and jewellery before firing a shot and fleeing the spot.

Apparently, Samar received a gunshot injury due to accidental firing while they were fleeing on their motorcycle, the officer said.

Following the incident, police arrested Samar and Rani, and conducted raids in several areas of UP resulting in the arrest of Dhama and Joginder, the DCP.

Dhama belongs to the family of gangster Binder alias Gurjar and was previously involved in 16 criminal cases while Joginder was named in five cases, the police added.

(With PTI inputs)

