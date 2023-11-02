Home

News

On A Day Like This In Delhi, It Brings Back Memories Of Growing Up In LA’: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti On Deteriorating AQI

On A Day Like This In Delhi, It Brings Back Memories Of Growing Up In LA’: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti On Deteriorating AQI

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti has reacted to the deteriorating AQI in the national capital and has said that a day in the city has reminded him of his growing up years in Los Angeles. Know what he had to say..

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti

New Delhi: Pollution has been on the rise in several states and among these cities, one of them is Delhi where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has been very bad and alarming. While there was some improvement a few days ago, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 343, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) – India; Delhi’s AQI remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category on Thursday. Meanwhile, Noida reported an even worse AQI than the national capital, registering an AQI of 397, which indicates ‘very poor’ air quality. The Delhi Government is making its efforts and taking measures for improvement and now, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti has given a statement on the deteriorating AQI of Delhi and has said that a day in the national capital has reminded him of his growing up years in Los Angeles.

Trending Now

US Ambassador To India Eric Garcetti On Delhi AQI

On air pollution in Delhi, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti says, “On a day like this in Delhi, it brings back memories of growing up in Los Angeles where the air was the most polluted air anywhere in America. Where like today, we were given warnings by our teachers that you cannot go outside to play, just as my daughter was given by her teacher today as I dropped her off to school.” The entire statement of the US ambassador can be watched below..

You may like to read

Delhi Air Pollution: Areas wise AQI

The air quality in the national capital has consistently stayed within the ‘very poor’ category for a continuous five-day period. At 10 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at 372, marking the highest reading of the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius. Notably, in various areas of Delhi, including Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Rohini, the AQI has reached the ‘severe’ category.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the mentioned dates was as follows: 359 on Tuesday (October 31), 347 on Monday (October 30), 325 on Sunday (October 29), 304 on Saturday (October 28), and 261 on Friday (October 27). In various areas across the city, including Nehru Nagar (402), Sonia Vihar (412), Rohini (403), Wazirpur (422), Bawana (403), Mundka (407), Anand Vihar (422), and New Moti Bagh (435), there was a significant decline in air quality. The AQI scale categorizes air quality as follows: 0-50 “good,” 51-100 “satisfactory,” 101-200 “moderate,” 201-300 “poor,” 301-400 “very poor,” and 401-500 “severe.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.