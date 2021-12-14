Dehradun: Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat’s car met with an accident when he was returning to Dehradun from Pauri’s Thailisain town on Tuesday. According to news agency ANI, Rawat received minor injuries in the accident.Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Ditches Red For a Golden Lehenga at Wedding With Vicky Jain, Don't Miss The Kaleeras! - See Gorgeous Pics

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat received minor injuries after his car met with an accident while travelling from Thalisain to Dehradun. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2lNgM45inE — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2021

The minister was travelling with his staff. The picture taken at the spot showed one car had keeled over after the accident while the other stood parked next to it.