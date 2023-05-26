Home

News

Delhi

Vancouver-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi After 2 Hrs In Air; Here’s Why

Vancouver-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi After 2 Hrs In Air; Here’s Why

According to reports, passenger saw sparks from the right engine of the Boeing 777 (VT-ALM) that was operating as AI 185.

Air India, in a statement, said the "passenger caused physical harm" to the two of the cabin crew members.

New Delhi: Air India flight AI185 from Delhi to Vancouver returned back to its departure destination following a technical issue shortly after takeoff. “The aircraft landed back safely at Delhi Airport. The Aircraft will leave at 1:30 pm,” an Air India Spokesperson informed on Friday.

According to reports, passenger saw sparks from the right engine of the Boeing 777 (VT-ALM) that was operating as AI 185.

You may like to read

As a precautionary measure, the pilots then decided to dump fuel and safely landed the aircraft back in Delhi. At approximately 7:30 am. Further, Air India stated that the aircraft is not involve in the bird strike.

Trending Now

In a similar incident, an Air India’s flight travelling from Hyderabad to Delhi. The flight was stranded at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for around two hours. And the reason was a technical glitch according to a News18 report.

A mechanical issue forced the Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) to make an emergency landing in Stockholm, Sweden. There were around 300 passengers on board and everyone was safe. There were many fire engines stationed at the airport as the plane made an emergency landing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES