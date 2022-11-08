‘Very Poor’ Is Good Enough As Delhi Revokes WFH, Schools To Reopen Tomorrow

Humayun's Tomb covered in thick grey smog (Pic credit: ANI)

Delhi Air Pollution Updates: Readers, pause and look at the image above very carefully before reading this article. This is Delhi’s famous monument Humayun’s Tomb covered in thick grey smog. This visual aptly highlights the problem which the capital city is facing for several days now. Delhi’s AQI remains in the “very poor” category today as well. But it seems Delhi is okay with this and is ready to move on as the Kejriwal government has decided to reopen primary schools from November 9. The scenario is very similar in neighbouring cities like Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

“Very Poor” seems good enough for Delhi as it was considered good enough to lift the curbs both by the Centre as well as the Delhi government. A day after the Centre decided to withdraw the GRAP stage 4 restrictions in the capital, the Delhi government too decided to revoke pollution curbs announcing the reopening of primary schools and cancelling work-from-home orders for government staff.

According to Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai, the air in the city has improved. He said, “There has been an improvement in air quality in the past two days. Yesterday and today, the AQI has fallen to around 350. In stubble burning counts as well, there’s a reduction and wind direction has changed.”

Experts Feel It’s Too Soon

Several experts have cautioned that lifting curbs now is not a good idea as the air is still very toxic and can lead to serious health issues. At Max Hospital, patients are coming with acute exacerbation with symptoms like cough, breathlessness, chest pain and nasal congestion. State-run GTB Hospital has seen a specific rise in elderly patients complaining of chronic bronchitis and COPD.

According to environmentalist Vimlendu Jha, it might be premature to reinstate curbs because the air quality has slightly improved due to a favourable wind speed and will return to the “severe” category in a few days.