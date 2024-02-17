Top Recommended Stories

VIDEO: 10 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Near Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, Rescue Ops Underway

Eight wagons of a goods train derail on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in Delhi area. The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover

Published: February 17, 2024 1:37 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

VIDEO: 10 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, Rescue Ops Underway

New Delhi:  As many as 10 wagons of a goods train derail on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in Delhi area. The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover on Saturday morning near near Sarai Rohilla Railway station.

Trending Now

Teams of railway police and fire brigade have arrived at the spot for the rescue operation. “Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train. Possible casualty of a person on the track not ruled out,” an official told PTI.

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.