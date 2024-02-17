VIDEO: 10 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail Near Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla Railway Station, Rescue Ops Underway

Eight wagons of a goods train derail on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in Delhi area. The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover

New Delhi: As many as 10 wagons of a goods train derail on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in Delhi area. The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover on Saturday morning near near Sarai Rohilla Railway station.

Teams of railway police and fire brigade have arrived at the spot for the rescue operation. “Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train. Possible casualty of a person on the track not ruled out,” an official told PTI.

#WATCH | Eight wagons of a goods train derail on Patel Nagar-Dayabasti section in Delhi area. The incident occurred near the Zakhira flyover. (Video source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/cQieCNsQAV — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

