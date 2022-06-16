New Delhi: As many as five people were injured after being hit by a Delhi Jal Board tanker in the Khan Sabji Mandi area in Delhi’s Badarpur area. According to news agency ANI, the incident happened on June 14 (Tuesday) and came to light later after CCTV footage of the whole incident surfaced.Also Read - 4 Killed in Uttar Pradesh as Bus Rams Into Car

Speaking about the incident, a Delhi police official said, “A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) has been registered. The owner of the tanker has been detained and further investigation is underway.” Also Read - Mumbai Man Run Over by Taxi On Bandra-Worli Sea Link After He Stops Car to Save Bird

WATCH: Also Read - Video: Speeding Biker Hits Scooty in Patna's Ganga Pathway, All Riders Hospitalised | WATCH

#WATCH | Five people got injured after they were hit by a Delhi Jal Board tanker in the Khan Sabji Mandi area in Badarpur on June 14 A case u/s 279/337 IPC has been registered. The owner of the tanker has been detained and further investigation is underway: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/qwR977XSDE — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

In the CCTV video, the water tanker can be seen entering the market area, hitting the people before stopping nearby. The tanker also rammed into several vegetable carts as people managed to save themselves.

Even though the tanker’s owner has been taken into custody, the driver who rammed the vehicle is still on the run. Police said, “His mobile phone is also switched off and efforts are being made to nab the accused.”