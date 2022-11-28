Video: Aaftab Poonewala’s Police Van Attacked By Men Carrying Swords

Shradha Murder Case: Aaftab Pooawala, accused of brutally killing Shradha Walker, was attacked with men carrying swords while he was being taken into police van after his polygraph test. On Monday Aaftab was taken to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini for his remaining polygraph test session when, allegedly, a group of 15 men charged the murdered.

WATCH: AAFTAB POONAWALA ATTACKED WITH MEN CARRYING SWORDS

News agency ANI, tweeted a video that captured moments when group of men weilding sticks and swords charged towards the police van after Aaftab was being taken back to Tihar jail post his polygraph test.

#WATCH | Police van carrying Shradhha murder accused Aftab Poonawalla attacked by at least 2 men carrying swords who claim to be from Hindu Sena, outside FSL office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Bpx4WCvqXs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

However, the van exited safely and the people who were also pelting stones were stopped by the police. Further details are awaited. According to sources, Aaftab was asked around 60 questions during the session on Monday.

As per a source, a polygraph and narco tests are imperative in this case, as Aaftab, during questioning, was deceptive in nature and also tried to mislead the interrogators.

Earlier in the day, police had reciovered knoves and weapon whoch Poonawala had used to commit the crime.

The remaining sessions of the polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, got underway at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Monday, officials said.

Poonawala reached FSL at 9.50 am and the sessions began at around 11 am, they said.

For the unversed, Poonawala brutally killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walker (26) and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping those across the city over several days past midnight.

“When the last session was held, there was a health issue due to which some sessions were not satisfactory. Our lab and preparation for the narco test is complete,” Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at FSL, Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta, said.