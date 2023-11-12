Home

Video: Kejriwal, Wife Visit Families Of Jailled AAP Leaders Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia On Diwali

Arvind Kejriwal and his wife visited the families of jailed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh and conveyed Diwali greetings.

Kejriwal met the families of Sisodia and Sanjay Singh on Sunday.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunday visited the families of jailed party leaders that Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh and greeted them on the festive occasion of Diwali.

The Delhi Chief Minister met the wife and family members of his former deputy Manish Sisodia– who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in February in connection with the alleged excise policy case– at the official residence of Delhi Minister Atishi and conveyed Diwali greetings to the AAP leader’s family.

#WATCH | Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal meets the family of party leader Manish Sisodia on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/pZOJYI624t — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

Later, the AAP National Convenor, along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, also met the family of AAP MP Sanjay Singh at their home in the national capital.

VIDEO | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his wife Sunita meet family members of jailed AAP MP Sanjay Singh on the occasion of Diwali. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/eaXcU5UvcU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2023

Manish Sisodia was arrested in February in connection with the excise policy case while Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month as part of its probe into allegations of money laundering in the same case.

“Today, on the occasion of Diwali, I went to Manishji and Sanjayji’s homes, met their families and shared the happiness of the festival,” Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi on X.

“No matter how difficult the times are, we all families are united and together. We all are fighting the battle of truth and in the end only truth will win,” the AAP chief added.

Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife

In related news, Sisodia on Saturday came out of Tihar jail on a short furlough of six hours to meet his ailing wife after being granted permission by the Rouse Avenue court on Friday.

Sisodia met his wife at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises which is officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi currently. The same address was earlier allotted to Sisodia.

However, the Delhi Police did not allow anyone else to meet Sisodia.

On Friday, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court allowed Sisodia to meet his wife after he sought permission from the court to meet her for five days.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed Sisodia’s bail petition. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the Delhi High Court as well as the trial court. However, the high court in June granted him permission to meet his wife in custody.

‘Something worse planned for Kejriwal’

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh on Friday claimed that “they” have something worse than arrest in store for Arvind Kejriwal even as a court extended the judicial custody of Singh till November 24 following his arrest last month.

While being brought to the courtroom at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court, Sanjay Singh, without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleged that “they have planned something worse than arresting Arvind Kejriwal”.

“There is a big conspiracy to entrap Kejriwal. Not just the arrest, they are going to do something worse with Kejriwal. They will execute something bigger,” the AAP leader had told reporters outside the courtroom.

Court extends custody

Meanwhile, the court extended Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in the alleged money laundering case by ED till November 24.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign three letters addressed to the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi regarding development work as a Member of Parliament.

Justice Nagpal also directed the authorities concerned to produce him before a court in Punjab after it was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar in a defamation case.

The judge also allowed co-accused and former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in judicial custody, to visit his ailing wife on Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm under security.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Sanjay Singh on October 4 following a slew of raids at his house and other locations.

(With inputs from agencies)

