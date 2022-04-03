New Delhi: Morning walks are considered good for health, but not for these two men. It turned into a nightmare for two men as they were looted at gunpoint in Vivek Vihar area of Delhi near Yamuna Sports Complex, early this morning, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Delhi Mahapanchayat: Yati Narsinghanand Spews Hate Again, Says 50% Hindus Will Convert to Islam if a Muslim Becomes PM

Two bike-borne miscreants stopped the men, who were on a morning walk, at gunpoint and robbed them. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. As seen in the video, the duo first stopped the bike at roadside after noticing two men on a morning walk. The assailants then took out a gun and robbed them of their belongings, such as, cash and mobile phones.

Two people were looted at gunpoint in Vivek Vihar area of Delhi near Yamuna Sports Complex, early this morning. Case registered, accused being searched: Delhi Police (Video: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/k3tcAdfwGH — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

The incident was reported in Vivek Vihar area on Sunday morning. Many passers by can be seen noticing the incident, but none of them stopped to interrupt. The Delhi Police have registered a case and started searching for the accused, it said.

(With ANI inputs)