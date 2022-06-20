New Delhi: A car going in the direction of Chirag Dilli from the Lajpat Nagar side caught fire after it rammed into a divider of a road in the national capital on Monday morning, a Fire Department official said.Also Read - Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory in View Of Congress Protests; Check List of Routes to Avoid in Delhi-NCR Today

The official informed that they received a call about the car catching fire around 9.45 a.m. on a road near Moolchand Metro station bus stop in south Delhi after which as many as two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

“The fire was doused in 15 minutes by 10.05 a.m.,” the official told news agency IANS.

The ill-fated car was being driven by a 26-year-old woman and she has suffered minor injuries. She was later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment by passersby. “She is currently admitted to Moolchand hospital where her condition is said to be stable,” the official added.