Delhi: A fire broke out in a car on the Akshardham flyover in the national capital on Wednesday evening, a fire department official said. The incident in the middle of the flyover created a chaotic situation and massive traffic jam for vehicles plying on the road. Speaking to the media, the fire department official informed that a call was received at 9.30 pm regarding the incident after which one fire tender was pressed into service.Also Read - After Twitter Takeover, Elon Musk Promises To Buy Coca-Cola. Here's Why

WATCH: Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After GT vs SRH, Match 40: Gujarat Titans (GT) Reclaim Top Spot; Jos Buttler Swells Lead in Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal With Purple Cap

A fire broke out in a car on the #Akshardham flyover in the national capital (#Delhi) on Wednesday evening, a fire department official said. pic.twitter.com/INBDM0u0lH — IANS (@ians_india) April 27, 2022

Also Read - Assam Ready For PM Modi's Visit With 1 Lakh National Flags, Cultural Events; Local Holiday Declared In Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong Districts | LIVE

The cause of the fire is not known yet. The fire department official was unable to give details about any injury or casualty.