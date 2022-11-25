On Camera: Congress Leader Pankhuri Pathak’s SUV Stolen In Delhi As She Campaigns For MCD Polls

A man was seen breaking into the automobile by shattering the window, which can be seen in the CCTV footage.

New Delhi: Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak’s luxury SUV Toyota Fortuner was stolen on Wednesday night as she was campaigning in Delhi for the upcoming municipal elections. Taking to her official twitter handle, the Congress leader claimed that her car was stolen near the Tihar Jail. “You can guess how safe Delhi is with this incident happening right in front of Tihar,” Pathak tweeted in Hindi along with pictures, calling the incident “shameful”.

“Last night, our Fortuner car was stolen from a main road in Janakpuri. For half an hour, without any fear, the gang of thieves kept at it and trying to open the car and steal it. The car was parked in front of the bank where there are many banks in line, yet the thieves easily stole the car,” Pathak wrote on Twitter.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed a man breaking into the car by shattering the glass while others wait in another car. The theft was committed in over 15 minutes.

According to a report in hindustantimes.com, the Delhi Police had reported a surge of crimes in the national capital by 8.1 per cent from last year till July 15. Last year, the National Crime Records Bureau’s report had shown that at least 95 vehicles were stolen every day in 2020 in the national capital, the maximum across all states and Union Territories.