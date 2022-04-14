New Delhi: Chaos erupted at Akshardham metro station on Thursday morning after a girl tried to kill herself by jumping off Akshardham Station here. However, prompt action by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel saved the woman. A video of the incident showed the CISF officer trying to convince and beg her to get off the wall at the Akshardham Metro Station on the Blue Line. The incident took place at 07:28 AM.

Video of Girl Jumping Off Delhi Metro’s Akshardham Station Here (Disturbing Visuals)

In a bid to save the girl CISF jawans kept her engaged in talks. On the other hand, other personnel reached with a blanket under the wall so that if the girl jumps, she falls on the sheet. The girl has suffered injuries on her foot.

The condition of the girl is said to be stable. Now the local police are interrogating the reason which forced her to take the extreme step.

Note: If you are depressed or you know someone in crisis, India.com advises you to dial suicide helpline numbers. Mental helpline and suicide prevention contact numbers are given below.

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Telephone-based counseling: 022-25521111 (Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 10 PM)

Email-based counsellling: icall@tiss.edu

Chat based counseling: nULTA App ( Monday to Friday, 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM)

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)