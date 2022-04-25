New Delhi: A three-storey building, undergoing some renovation work, collapsed in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area on Monday, trapping five labourers under the rubble. Thankfully, all of them were rescued after an over three-hour-long operation and rushed to a hospital for treatment, fire officials said.Also Read - Building Collapses In South Delhi's Satya Niketan, 2 Dead; Rescue Ops Underway | LIVE Updates

A video posted by news agency ANI showed NDRF personnel rescuing one person, a teenage boy from the debris with the help of police in a heroic act of determination and grit.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi: NDRF personnel rescued one person from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, this afternoon pic.twitter.com/VJ5uVAnMqb — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the incident “very sad” and said that he was monitoring the situation. “This accident (building collapse) is very sad. The district administration is engaged in the relief and rescue work. I am receiving information related to the incident,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Delhi | A total of 4 persons have been rescued so far from the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Satya Niketan, this afternoon Rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/7trjKSqkgS — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

A house collapse call was made to the police at around 1:25 on Monday afternoon after which six fire engines were rushed to the spot. The house was undergoing repairs when it collapsed, said officials.

