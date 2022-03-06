New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party workers of an attack on the convoy of Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain and termed the BJP “a party of goons and hooligans”. Kejriwal said that since the party is “losing MCD elections, it is showing its real face”.Also Read - Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour, Change Of Guard Ceremony To Resume For Public Next Week As COVID Decline In Delhi

“This is BJP, a party of goons and hooligans. When they are losing elections, they show their original face. The public will tell them their real place,” Kejriwal tweeted along with a video clip of the alleged attack posted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Twitter in which some people could be seen attacking a car from Jain’s convoy. Also Read - Travelling to Delhi? Foreign Tourists Can Now Recharge Metro Cards Through Delhi Tourism App

“BJP GOONS ATTACK DELHI MINISTER Satyendar Jain’s CONVOY! BJP is losing Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, hence they are down to what they know best – VIOLENCE!,” AAP wrote the statement along with the video.

The elections for 272 wards in the North, South and East civic bodies are scheduled to take place this year.

(With inputs from ANI)