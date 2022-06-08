New Delhi: A Delhi Police official on Wednesday was allegedly assaulted by a man and woman in Sangam Vihar area. In a video shared on social media, the Delhi cop can be seen dragged by the collar in broad daylight by a man and woman even as traffic police officials tried to calm the situation.Also Read - Man stabbed To Death For Refusing To Give Rs 10 For A Cigarette In Delhi's Anand Parbat, 4 Arrested

A sea of crowd was present during the incident as the Delhi cop was thrashed by the man and woman. It was reported that a scuffle broke out after a heated argument broke out between the two parties over “misconduct”. In the video, the cop was later seen being rescued by two traffic police officials.

A case has been filed in connection to the incident at Tigri police station, according to a report by Times Now. The woman in the video had claimed that the cop had “misbehaved” with her. The video has now gone viral on social media.

The incident took place around 10.00 am when a traffic policeman was near Devli Mod in south Delhi to regulate the traffic movement. It is at this time he saw a scooty being driven on the wrong side of the road. As the policeman stopped the vehicle, an argument ensued with the woman rider and her colleague with the traffic policeman.

The argument soon turned violent and the duo started beating the traffic Inspector. In a video of the incident made by an onlooker, the Traffic Inspector could be seen being held by his collars by at least 4-5 people. The police are yet to officially comment on the incident.