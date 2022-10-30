Delhi: Delhi Jal Board Director Sanjay Sharma, took a bath in Yamuna Water ahead of Chhath Puja on Sunday morning in a move to defend his stand on the clear water of the river. Sharing a video on their official twitter handle, DJB said, ” Director of Delhi Jal Board Sanjay Sharma took a bath in water from River Yamuna showcasing that the river is clean and safe.”Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Noida, Ghaziabad Traffic Police Issues Advisory. Check Roads To Avoid

Further, speaking to media Sharma said that the water of the river clean and not at all harmful for the people. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi Govt's 'Clean Yamuna Promise' Goes For Toss as Devotees Suffer Due to Toxic Foams

The toxins and chemicals that were sprayed into the river earlier had sparked a debate between BJP MP Parvesh Verma and DJB Director. According to Sharma, all necessary permissions from respective authorities were taken before spraying chemicals and reiterated that the water is not poisonous. Also Read - Chhath Puja 2022: Do's And Don'ts To Follow During This Auspicious Festival

VIDEO: DJB OFFICER TAKES BATH IN YAMUNA WATER

The video shows how a blue bucket filled with Yamuna water was carried on the the embankment via boat and soon the DJB Director was seen taking a bath with it.

यह दिल्ली के सांसद है लेकिन इनकी जुबान तो देखो कितनी ओछी और तुच्छ है और वो भी भारतीय सरकार के एक अधिकारी के प्रति। delhi jal board k director DTQC Sanjay Sharma ji ne yamuna k Pani me naha kar ye saaf kar diya ki yamuna ka pani puri tarah se saaf h @msisodia @ANI @CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/tsEnXfrkKA — water treatment plant DJB (@delhijalboard0) October 30, 2022

WHY DID DJB DIRECTOR TAKE BATH IN YAMUNA WATER?

Earlier in the week, in another viral video, BJP MP Parvesh Verma was seen abusing Sharma over the toxicity of the water in Yamuna. Locking horns with DJB officer, he challenged him asking if he himself would take a dip in the water where various devotees will perform Chhath Puja.

MP from West Delhi, Verma had accused DJB of spraying toxic chemical into the water just ahead of the festival.