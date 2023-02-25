Home

Video: Delhi Road Caves In RK Puram, A Dog And Bikes Fall Inside The Hole

A dog and two bikes fell inside a hole after portion of road collapsed in RK Puram, Delhi.

Delhi: A road in Delhi’s RK Puram caved in on February 22 wherein a dog and 2 bikes fell inside the hole created due to the collapse. According to ANI report, no fatalities have been reported so far. A video has surfaced the internet that has captured the moment when the portion of the road collapsed suddenly while the dog was resting near the bikes.

Watch Video: Road Collapses In Delhi’s RK Puram

News agency ANI shared a CCTV footage on their Twitter handle that shows that black coloured dog who was resting by the 2 bikes in a corner stood up seconds before the roads caved and the poor soul went inside. After few seconds, it can be seen that a man was saved by a whisker as he jumped over the portion of the road when another side collapsed and the second bike also fell inside.

#WATCH | A road collapsed in Delhi’s RK Puram area on February 22. A dog and a bike fell inside a hole formed after a narrow passage of the road collapsed. No fatalities were reported: Delhi Police (CCTV visuals verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/EbK2Q6no0P — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2023

Immediately, few people in the vicinity had gathered and there is no report of casualties so far.

It is a developing story, more details are awaited.

