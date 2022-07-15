New Delhi: A fire broke out at a restaurant in Delhi’s Connaught Place area on Friday. The fire reportedly occurred at a furniture in the restaurant ‘Cafe High5’ in Connaught Place.Also Read - Viral Video: Truck Carrying 20,000 kg of Potato Chips Catches Fire, 'Oh No' Says The Internet | Watch

A video from the site showed thick black smoke billowing out of the restaurant’s building. Six fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the blaze.

“A fire call was received at 5:32am from a restaurant in Outer Circle Connaught Place, opposite Alka Hotel. Total 6 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is brought under control and so far no one is injured,” Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.

#WATCH | It is reported that the fire occurred in a piece of furniture in the restaurant 'Cafe High5' on the first floor. No casualty reported. pic.twitter.com/rMV3NyTuqW — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

No one was injured during the accident. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.