Home

News

Delhi

Video: Fire Engulfs Sweet Shop In Delhi’s Geeta Colony, No Casualties Reported

Video: Fire Engulfs Sweet Shop In Delhi’s Geeta Colony, No Casualties Reported

Visuals of raging blaze have gone viral on social media platforms showing the building engulfed in a massive inferno.

Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A massive fire engulfed a sweet shop in Delhi’s Geeta Colony area on Sunday afternoon, officials said, adding that two people, including were rescued by police and fire services who rushed to the spot to douse the inferno.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the fire incident, news agency ANI reported quoting officials.

You may like to read

Visuals of raging blaze have gone viral on social media platforms showing the building engulfed in a massive inferno. A viral video showed police carrying a man to an ambulance with smoke billowing out of the commercial establishment.

#WATCH | Delhi: Fire breaks out at a sweet shop in Delhi's Geeta Colony. Several fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Bv6Jezm5T5 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

Officials said that fire broke out at a sweet shop in Delhi’s Geeta Colony area, following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, adding that the exact cause behind the fire could not be determined and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the reason.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.