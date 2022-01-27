New Delhi: In an appalling incident that shows sheer insensitivity and inhuman attitude against sex assault survivors, a 20-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, garlanded with slippers, her face painted black, before she was made to walk the streets of Delhi. The barbaric incident occurred in Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara district of the city.Also Read - Delhi Turns Fortress Ahead of Republic Day, Over 27,000 Personnel Deployed | A Look Into Security Arrangements

According to the DCW chief Swati Maliwal, the girl was allegedly gang-raped by some illicit liquor sellers and later her head was tonsured and face blackened amid cheers from the people. According to police, the incident is suspected to be the result of the woman’s personal enmity with the accused. Also Read - Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For Republic Day Parade Rehearsals. Details Here

The DCW chief, in a tweet, stated that she was issuing a notice to the Delhi Police in connection with the crime. She called for the arrest of all the persons involved in the case, and demanded that the survivor’s family be given security cover. Also Read - Delhi Weekend Curfew Begins: From Metro Timings, Rules to All You Need to Know

कस्तूरबा नगर में 20 साल की लड़की का अवैध शराब बेचने वालों द्वारा गैंगरेप किया गया, उसे गंजा कर, चप्पल की माला पहना पूरे इलाक़े में मुँह काला करके घुमाया। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। सब अपराधी आदमी औरतों को अरेस्ट किया जाए और लड़की और उसके परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाए। pic.twitter.com/4ExXufDaO3 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 27, 2022

According to reports, the assault was carried out by the family of a boy who had committed suicide. The boy’s family had blamed the woman for his death as he was pursuing the woman. The woman is married and has a child.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have arrested four accused in the case. The Delhi Police said, “An unfortunate incident of sexual assault on a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District. Police have nabbed four accused and the probe is on. All possible help and counselling are being provided for the victim,”

This comes nearly four days after an eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two minor boys in Shastri Park area of the city. After the heinous crime, the minor was shifted to a hospital for treatment, while the two juveniles, aged 10-12 were taken into custody by the police.

As per case details, the eight-year-old girl was playing outside her house at around 2 pm on Monday when she was lured by one of the accused minors who is a resident of the same area. Thereafter, he along with his friend sexually assaulted her.