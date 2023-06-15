Video: Huge Fire At Coaching Centre In Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, Students Escape Building Using Wires

Home

A major fire breaks out in a building located in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday. As many as 11 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame.

New Delhi: A major fire breaks out in a building located in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday. As many as 11 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame. In the video a few people could be seen hanging with a rope and rescuing themselves out from the building.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.

#WATCH | People escape using wires as fire breaks out in a building located in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar; 11 fire tenders rushed to the site, rescue operation underway (Source: Delhi Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/1AYVRojvxI — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said.

The fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of fire is not known yet, officials said.

