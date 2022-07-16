New Delhi: A 36-year-old man was shot with a country made pistol on his head by three minors in broad daylight in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Friday. According to the police, the man was sitting near the H-4 Block in the area when the three minors came walking by and one of them fired at him from a point-blank range. The victim, after which had sustained a bullet injury on his right eye, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.Also Read - Delhi Woman Kills Self After Forced For Abortion 14 Times, Suicide Note Found

The CCTV footage shared by news agency ANI shows the exact time of the attack. In the footage, the victim, seen sitting near a park, is approached by three boys, one of whom shoots at his face. And as evident in the video, the three minors fled away after attacking the man. Also Read - 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped In Moving Car In Delhi, Accused Drove Around City, Filmed Act

#WATCH | Delhi: 4 minor boys apprehended for firing at a man in Jahangirpuri on 15th July. The man has been hospitalised. Case u/s 307 IPC registered. Accused say that the man had beaten up father of one of the minors 7 months back & they had come to take revenge. (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/Icl2i4x3LN — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Man Shoots Wife, 2 Daughters Dead Before Killing Self in Jaffrabad: Police

“A PCR call was received in PS Jahangir Puri regarding gunshot injury to a person namely Javed at about 05.15 pm on July 15,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani told news agency IANS.

She said that the injured man was immediately shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital and was later referred to a higher centre where his condition is presently said to be stable.

The police had registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and four juveniles allegedly responsible for the crime were apprehended. “They disclosed that the victim had beaten the father of one of the apprehended minor boys around 7 months back and today they all came to take revenge from him,” the DCP said.

The police have recovered the weapon of offence — a country made pistol.