VIDEO: Massive Fire Breaks Out At PVC Market in Delhi’s Tikri Kalan; Smoke Seen From Kms Away

Video of the fire show huge cloud of smoke engulfing the area which is visible from kilometers.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown at PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area in the wee hours of Saturday. At least 25 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flame. According to the initial reports, no casualty has been reported so far.

“As soon as the information was received, 26 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire was spreading quickly due to the wind. This fire has been declared of medium category. There is no information about loss of life or property so far. Situation under control,” SK Dua, Deputy Chief Fire Officer told ANI.

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning visual from Tikri Kalan area where fire broke out in a plastic godown during the early hours today. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far. https://t.co/yhTyNp2M4y pic.twitter.com/Clr2ul8CmF — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

