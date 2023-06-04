Home

News

Delhi

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Slums In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Slums In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area today. #WATCH | Fire breaks out in slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More detai

Fire tenders are at the spot to douse the blaze that broke out in the slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the slums in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area today.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in slums in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited. (Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/tZRdyUItbJ — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES