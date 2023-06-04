By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Slums In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area today. #WATCH | Fire breaks out in slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More detai
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in the slums in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area today.
#WATCH | Fire breaks out in slums in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details are awaited.
(Source: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/tZRdyUItbJ
— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023
