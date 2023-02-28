Home

Video: Miscreants Open Fire Inside Cable Office In Delhi’s Chanchal Park Area, 1 Injured | Watch

One person was injured after two miscreants allegedly opened fire inside a cable office in Delhi's Chanchal Park area.

Delhi: The two attackers stormed inside the office and opened fire at the people sitting at the front desk. (Photo: Video Grab/ANI)

New Delhi: One person was injured after two miscreants allegedly opened fire inside a cable office in Delhi’s Chanchal Park area. The two attackers stormed inside the office and fired bullets at the people sitting at the front desk. The entire incident was caught on camera and the police said they are probing the matter.

The CCTV footage of the incident, shared by news agency ANI, showed two men – one in mint green hoodie and the other one vaguely covering his face with white handkerchief – enters the office with pistols in their hand. They suddenly opens fire at the three men sitting in the office who immediately jumps out of their seats and flees from the scene.

Video: Firing inside cable office in Delhi, 1 injured

#WATCH | A PCR call was received regarding a firing incident at a cable office in Delhi’s Chanchal Park. Three boys entered the office and opened fire on the people sitting inside. One person has been injured; investigation underway: DCP Outer (CCTV visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/aRvlb5DkoK — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2023

Police said one person was injured during the firing and efforts are underway to nab the accused. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.