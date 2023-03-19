Home

Video of Man Beating a Woman, Forcing Her to Sit in Car Near Delhi’s Mangolpuri Flyover Goes Viral, Probe On

In the video two persons could be seen dragging a girl and pushing her into their car. The car had a Haryana number plate and was a private cab, said the police.

New Delhi: A dramatic video of a man beating a woman and forcefully making her sit in a car near Mangolpuri flyover has surfaced on the internet. In the video two persons could be seen dragging a girl and pushing her into their car. The car had a Haryana number plate and was a private cab, said the police.

“On initial investigation, it was found that the car is registered at Gurugram’s Ratan Vihar where a team of personnel was sent,” said an officer of Delhi Police. Further investigation is underway to gather more information about the driver and the incident, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Outer District, Harender Kumar Singh said that the video came in their notice on Saturday night and they have taken it very seriously. He said, “Vehicle and driver have been traced. Vehicle was booked through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri by two boys and a girl.

“On the way they had an altercation and scuffle. The video shows the boy forcibly pushing the girl inside the car. It is after the girl wanted to move out after an altercation. Further investigation is in progress.”

The police had formed many teams to look into the case. The cab owner was identified as a resident of Gurugram and a team was sent there.

“Strict action will be taken against all the accused,” the official said.

