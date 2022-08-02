New Delhi: Raising further concerns over the safety of flights in India, a Go Ground car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane’s nose wheel, sources said. However, there was no damage to the plane, reported news agency PTI quoting aviation industry sources.Also Read - International Flights Likely to Get Cheaper as India Has Signed Pact With 116 Countries. Details Here

The aircraft was readying to depart for Dhaka on Tuesday morning when a car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel, the sources said.

#WATCH | A Go Ground Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport, Delhi. It was an Indigo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi–Patna) pic.twitter.com/dxhFWwb5MK — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate this incident, the officials stated. IndiGo and Go First did not respond to PTI’s request for statements on this incident.

(With agency inputs)