Home

News

Delhi

Video: SpiceJet Passenger Deboarded, Handed To Security Due To Alleged ‘Unruly Behaviour’

Video: SpiceJet Passenger Deboarded, Handed To Security Due To Alleged ‘Unruly Behaviour’

In another incident at Delhi airport, an unruly passenger was offloaded from Delhi-Hyderabad flight and handed over to security on January 23.

Video: SpiceJet Passenger Deboarded, Handed To Security Due To Alleged 'Unruly Behaviour'

Delhi: During a time when airlines and onboard passengers are often under scrutnity over infractions, yet another incident has come forth. Two passengers were deboarded from a Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight after one of them allegedly misbehaved with the cabin crew. Immediately, they were handed over to the security at the Delhi airport.

Watch Video: Unruly Passenger Deboarded From SpiceJet Flight

In a video shared by news agency, ANI, an elderly passenger has engaged in an argument with a cabin crew of SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Hyderabad on January 23.

#WATCH | “Unruly & inappropriate” behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport today The passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

According to TOI report, one of the passengers allegedly, had touched a foreign cabin crew member inappropriately due to which she started crying. A video has surfaced the internet where the passenger and another member of the crew had a brief heated argument over the incident.

One of the SpiceJet spokesperson said that the in the wet-leased (when an airline rents a plane with the operating crew) Coredone aircraft, one of the passengers behaved in unruly manner, harassing and causing disturbance to the cabin crew due to which he was offboarded.

The passenger and another co-passenger who were travelling together were offloaded and handed over to security.