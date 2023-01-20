Home

Video Of DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Being Dragged By Car Emerges | Watch

A day after DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by an inebriated man and dragged by his car outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle's window, a video of the incident has emerged on social media.

Swati Maliwal can be heard screaming in the video as her hand gets stuck in the car's window and she gets dragged. (Photo: Video Grab/Twitter)

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Commission of Woman (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by an inebriated man and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS with her hand stuck in the vehicle’s window, a video of the incident as emerged on social media Friday.

In the video, Swati Maliwal can be seen refusing a ride offered by driver. “Sorry. I can’t hear you. Where will you drop me off? I have to go home. My relatives are on the way. “Where do you plan to drop me off? This is the second time you have come. I am saying repeatedly that I don’t want this,” Swati Maliwal can be heard saying in the video. Moments later, Swati Maliwal can be heard screaming as her hand gets stuck in the car’s window and she gets dragged.

Watch: Video Emerges Of Swati Maliwal Car Dragging Incident

(Disclaimer: India.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video)

Swati Maliwal molestation case

On Thursday, Swati Maliwal said she “molested” while she was out in the night to inspect the state of women security in Delhi along with her team, in the wake of the Kanjhawla hit-and-drag incident in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the national capital.

“Last night, I was inspecting the situation of women safety in Delhi. A car driver, in an inebriated condition, harassed me and when I caught hold of him, he rolled up the window pane on my hand and dragged me along. God saved my life. If the chairperson of the women’s commission is not safe in Delhi, one can then imagine the situation,” Swati Maliwal tweeted about the incident in Hindi.

“While on the inspection, a man molested me and dragged me with his car. If the DCW chief isn’t safe in Delhi, one can imagine how unsafe Delhi is for women,” Maliwal said.

Later, the DCW issued a statement saying Maliwal was standing at a bus stop on Ring Road opposite AIIMS when the car approached her.

“The driver rolled down the window and asked her to sit in the car but she refused. The man stared at her for sometime and left the spot but again approached her after a while. He again asked her to sit in his car but she again refused. He started making lewd gestures towards her,” it said.

“When she approached him to reprimand him, he made a vulgar gesture towards her. When she tried to catch hold of him, he rolled up the window due to which Maliwal’s hand got stuck in it. He then pressed the accelerator to drag her for several metres with the car. She somehow managed to escape,” the statement added.

The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Delhi Police on the matter. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted, “Shocking incident. NCW is seeking report from Delhi Police and writing for strict action against the perpetrator.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said a patrol vehicle spotted her on the pavement opposite AIIMS around 3.05 am and enquired if she was in distress. After Maliwal narrated her ordeal, the police tracked the car down and arrested its driver Harish Chandra.

Chowdhary said a case was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act at Kotla Mubarak Pur based on a complaint from the DCW chief. The 47-year-old accused living in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar has been arrested following the incident.

