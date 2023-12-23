VIDEO: Taxi Driver Shot Dead On Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Manesar, Police Begins Probe

A Taxi-driver was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Haryana's Manesar on Saturday. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained.

New Delhi: A Taxi-driver was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Haryana’s Manesar on Saturday. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. The police rushed to the spot after receiving information. They are currently investigating the matter.

“Preliminary inquiry suggested that robbery could be a reason behind the killing. But we will know about the motive only after we arrest and question the suspect,” said Subhash Boken, spokesperson for Gurugram Police.

The matter came to light after a passerby called the police on seeing the deceased in his car near a dhaba on the Expressway at around 9.30 a.m. When the police reached the spot, they found that the victim had a gunshot wound on his head.

#WATCH | Taxi-driver shot dead by unidentified assailants on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Haryana’s Manesar, police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/SOeustfgYg — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2023

A case of murder has been registered at the Manesar police station.

