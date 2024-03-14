VIDEO: Two Children, Married Couple Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Delhi’s Shastri Nagar Area

The victims have been identified as Manoj (30), his wife Suman (28) and two girls aged five and three years.

New Delhi: Tragedy struck the Shastri Nagar area of Delhi’s Shahdara as a massive fire engulfed a residential building in the early hours of Thursday, claiming the lives of two children and a married couple due to suffocation. The incident, which began in the parking lot of the four-storey building, led to the entire structure being filled with smoke, making it difficult for the residents to escape.

The victims have been identified as Manoj (30), his wife Suman (28) and two girls aged five and three years, they said. ”We got information from the hospital that four people — two children and a married couple — died due to suffocation. Further investigation is on,” a senior police officer told PTI.

VIDEO | A fire broke out in Geeta Colony area of East #Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday. The fire has been brought under control. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ALQl7OK92E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024

According to a PTI report, the authorities were alerted around 5:20 am, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services, local police, and emergency services. Four fire tenders, ambulances, and PCR vans were dispatched to the scene to tackle the blaze and assist the affected individuals. ”Even though the street is narrow, fire officials managed to reach the spot and douse the flames. A search was conducted on each floor. Three men, four women and two children were sent to the Hedgewar hospital,” the officer said.

According to the police, the building where the fire broke out has four floors and there is a car-parking facility on the ground floor. They said the fire started from the parking lot and the smoke engulfed the entire building.

