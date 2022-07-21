New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was forced to deliver her baby just outside the emergency department of Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi after the hospital allegedly denied admission. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing some women including a few nurses, standing around the pregnant woman with a saree, covering her during the delivery. The woman’s relatives are heard alleging that the hospital did not admit her on Monday, and she spent the night outside its emergency department.Also Read - Viral Video: Here's An Epic Hack of Knotting a Tie in Less Than 10 Seconds. Watch

‘As per the allegations, she was not admitted in the hospital and she delivered a baby girl in the hospital premises itself,’ Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C. told IANS. The relatives, infuriated over the treatment, alleged that the said woman was for the whole night writhing in pain outside the hospital but it did not admit her.

Watch the video here:

The DCP further informed that now the woman and the baby both have been admitted to the hospital and are doing well. ‘They are being treated by a senior doctor of the Gynaecology Department,’ the senior official said. However, no complaint was lodged by the aggrieved party against the hospital. ‘We have received no complaint in the present matter,’ the official added.

Meanwhile, an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and a preliminary report will be submitted soon. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the hospital, seeking an action taken report in the matter by July 25.

(With IANS inputs)