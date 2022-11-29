Video: Woman Thrashes Man With Chappal Over Shraddha Walkar Murder Case | WATCH

In the video, the woman whose face is half-covered with blue coloured 'chunni', can be seen addressing a gathering. A few moments later, she suddenly takes out her slipper and starts thrashing the man standing beside her.

New Delhi: A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein a woman can be seen thrashing a man with her slipper on stage during a Hindu Mahapanchayat on ‘Justice for Shraddha’—organised in Chhattarpur here.

“It has been five days that I’m being hassled at the police station. No one is listening to me,” she can be heard on the microphone before she takes off her slippers and hits the man.

#WATCH | Chattarpur, Delhi: Woman climbs up the stage of Hindu Ekta Manch’s program ‘Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat’ to express her issues; hits a man with her slippers when he tries to push her away from the mic pic.twitter.com/dGrB5IsRHT — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

However, other people on dais intervened and the woman was taken off from the stage. Police said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.

Shraddha Walker Murder Case

Shraddha and Aaftab had met through the dating app ‘Bumble’ in 2018. They had come to Delhi on May 8 and shifted to the Chattarpur area on May 15. On May 18, Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces and threw her body parts across various places over a period of 18 days.

Aaftab was reportedly inspired by the American crime show ‘Dexter’, which tells the story of a man with homicidal tendencies who lives a double life.